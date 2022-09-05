'Abhorrent attacks': Condolences pour in for James Smith Cree Nation stabbing victims, families

Flags at RCMP 'F' Division Headquarters have been lowered to half mast to remember the victims of Sunday’s stabbing spree. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) Flags at RCMP 'F' Division Headquarters have been lowered to half mast to remember the victims of Sunday’s stabbing spree. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener