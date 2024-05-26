'Absolutely exceeded expectations': Organizers report success at Cathedral Village Arts Festival
An annual fixture in the Queen City, organizers for the Cathedral Village Arts Festival are saying the 2024 iteration of the week long event exceeded expectations – and then some.
It’s an event that sees tens of thousands of visitors fill 13th Avenue. This year was no different.
“A spectacular festival this year. Absolutely exceeded expectations,” festival director Don Young told CTV News.
Young said that an estimated 50,000 people attended the weeklong celebration in Regina’s Cathedral Neighbourhood.
“We had people with clickers trying to keep track, but there were so many people that we couldn’t,” he explained. “We know 30,000 is the norm … I as director think 50K is a good solid number.”
Among the highlights was a performance from singer-songwriter Andy Shauf.
The artist, originally from Estevan, acted as the festival’s “headliner” and brought in quite the crowd, according to Young.
“On Saturday night, and we had him in the tent … the tent holds about 600 and there must have been 1500 people spilled out onto the grass,” he said.
“It looked like a mini Woodstock and that was what we were hoping for.”
The event is free and requires the support of volunteers, the community and sponsors to run.
“None of that logic gives you a good business model,” Young laughed.
Despite a reduced budget for this year’s festival, Young said that both the community, in the form of small dollar contributions, and sponsors stepped up in a big way.
“The only way we can survive is with the community and sponsors helping out and this year they did,” he said.
“That sense of the community coming together, really is what made the festival soar this year,” he added.
One other highlight Young was sure to note was the inclusion of Indigenous voices in the event.
The festival’s opening picnic on May 20 was adorned with teepees and featured Indigenous performers and a knowledge keeper.
“We wanted them to have a kind of a guiding voice in the festival,” he said. “We work closely with the First Nations, closely with the city and the Indigenous component in the picnic was fantastic.
“We want to do more next year because it worked really well this year.”
For now, Young and the festival board plan to celebrate the success.
Planning for next year’s festival is due to begin following Labour Day.
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
Grayson Murray's parents say the two-time PGA Tour winner died of suicide
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event.
The dreams of a 60-year-old beauty contestant come to an abrupt end in Argentina
A 60-year-old woman saw her dreams of becoming the oldest Miss Universe contestant in history melt away in a haze of sequins and selfies Saturday at Argentina’s annual beauty pageant.
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Kingston, Ont. tenants fed up with lack of action from landlord over broken floor tiles
Joel Felder and Misti Pitcher have been living in their apartment in Kingston, Ont. for over two years, but the past 12 months have been miserable.
Driver, 18, gets $3,000 ticket, 32 demerit points after speeding on Laval boulevard
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Are you a loud snorer? You could have sleep apnea
You'll have a lot more energy throughout the day if you get a good night's sleep, but not everyone does due to a medical condition.
At least 15 dead after severe weather carves path of ruin across multiple U.S. states in the South
Powerful storms killed at least 15 people and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
North Korea informs Japan of a plan to launch military spy satellite
North Korea has told Japan it plans to launch a satellite by early next week, an apparent effort to put its second military spy satellite into orbit.
