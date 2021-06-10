REGINA -- Rapid COVID-19 tests can now be used by businesses and individuals in Saskatchewan to screen for COVID-19.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced amendments to The Medical Laboratory Licensing Regulations, 1995, allowing residents to use rapid antigen tests without a formal agreement with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

While rapid antigen tests are not a diagnostic test, they can be used to screen asymptomatic people for COVID-19.

"This step means that businesses and individuals can easily procure and use these tests, helping asymptomatic people who have COVID-19 receive testing and treatment more quickly. Ultimately, the best way to protect yourself and those around you is to get vaccinated,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a release Thursday.

Saskatchewan Health Officials recommend anyone that receives a positive test result from a rapid test should isolate and call 811 for instructions.

Large national businesses that operate in Saskatchewan can request rapid tests through the federal government’s website.

Small and medium enterprises within Saskatchewan can apply for tests through the SHA.

Tests will also be available for the general public from select retailers who offer them. The government recommends checking the Health Canada website to ensure the tests are approved for use.