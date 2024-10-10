After 39 years this long-time vendor is retiring from the Regina Farmers' Market

After nearly four decades, Howland’s Honey is retiring from the Regina Farmers' Market and strictly selling its products in retail stores.

The group specializing in honey has been apart of the market since 1984, making it the longest-standing vendor.

Over the years, Howland’s Honey has conducted business by meeting customers face-to-face, something which they feel has made them better.

“Being able to attend farmers markets like this gives you a connection to what you’re purchasing. That’s been fundamentally important in growing our business is that trust with the consumer,” said Sasha Howland, an owner and operator.

Being part of the farmers market has been a longtime tradition for the family, but they felt the time was right to move in a new direction.

“Howland’s Honey will still be in business of course, but we just won’t be participating in the market,” vendor attendant Lauri McQuaid said.

The group is taking the next step in terms of growth and their honey will be available in retail stores in Saskatchewan.

“We are growing to an extent that we are finding we can’t be everywhere at once” said Howland.

The group is thankful for the support they have received over the past 39 years.

We’d like to say thank you to all our customers over the years. We’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity to have done this,” Danny Wasylenchuk, an owner and operator of Howland’s Honey said.

Wink Howland founded Howland’s Honey in 1979. They produce and operate their business from their bee farm located near Good Spirit Lake.