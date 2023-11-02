After a Sask. senior's ability to live alone was questioned, she was forced to move into a motel

The eviction of a disabled woman from a seniors housing complex after her ability to live alone was questioned was a poorly handled situation, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Last week, Evelyn Harper was removed from her wheelchair-accessible suite by the Regina Housing Authority after doubting her ability to live alone.

Before Harper was evicted, Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky believes an alternate housing arrangement should have been made first.

Harper has been living in a motel since her eviction before coming to the legislative building asking for help on Wednesday.

“I’ve been in such shock and disbelief and not knowing what I’m going to do and where I’m going to go. It’s been very scary,” Harper said.

For the past four years, Harper had lived in a wheelchair-accessible apartment at Cedar Wood Manor before her ability to live alone was brought into question.

“We’ll do what we can to help her in this situation and obviously in conversation with her and see what she would like to do but we’re going to get her help,” Makowsky said.

The NDP’s Meara Conway said she was shocked to hear that no one helped Harper with an alternative living situation once she had been notified of her eviction.

“The eviction request was granted by the rentalsman because there is a legal basis to do it but I’m just shocked that no one worked with Evelyn to find her another unit, to find her more support,” Conway said. “She is now looking for a new unit and she tells me she has applied to fifty different units and she can’t find anything in her budget,” Conway added.

Social Services will cover Harper’s motel costs and offer assistance in finding a new place to live with adequate support. The government will also review eviction policies to avoid a repeat occurrence.