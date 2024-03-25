Alberta company fined $85K for incident in Sask. that left worker seriously injured

An Alberta corral cleaning company was fined a total of $85,000 for an incident that led to a worker being seriously injured in southwestern Saskatchewan.

In September 2021 an employee was seriously hurt near Maple Creek, Sask. while conducting repairs under a truck, a news release from the province said.

The company, Porcupine Corral Cleaning Ltd., pleaded guilty in Maple Creek Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations 2020, the province said.

Another charge was withdrawn, the province added.

The court imposed a fine of $60,714.29 with a surcharge of $24,285.71.

The company is based out of Picture Butte, Alta., according to online searches.