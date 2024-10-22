All or Nothing: Riders prepare for final week of regular season

Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders could determine if they clinch the West Division title, however the results from Winnipeg’s game earlier in the day could make their matchup meaningless.

If Winnipeg wins or ties with Montreal on Saturday they clinch the West Division title. However if Winnipeg loses and Saskatchewan wins, it means Saskatchewan finishes in first place.

“It’s an interesting spot to be in, but it’s a good spot at the same time,” said defensive lineman, Micah Johnson.

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg are both coming off their final bye-week of the regular season.

“We’re just preparing as if it’s a normal week or a playoff week. That’s kind of where we’re at. I’m excited to be back playing. I didn’t want to have a bye week, I felt like we just started rolling,” said quarterback, Trevor Harris.

Harris was eluding to the fact the team had won four straight games heading into their bye week. But now they are competing for a different bye, to the West Final.

“It would be incredible [to clinch first] But it’s out of our control. We haven’t earned the right to make this game for first place. We didn’t earn that right, Winnipeg has. So, we’ll go out there and play and do what we can do,” Harris said.

Winnipeg will kick off at 1 p.m. and Saskatchewan at 5 p.m. which means the result of their game will be within the hour of the Riders taking to the field and knowing or not knowing their playoff fate.

“I don’t know about watching it until after our games done. I’m sure someone’s going to tell me. I hope someone’s going to tell me,” joked head coach, Corey Mace. “But you know timing wise it’ll be pretty tight. But on game day you can ask my wife, I’m a bit of a weirdo so I’m just going to be totally dialed in on what we’re doing.”

“I have a feeling they’ll probably be updating, probably play by play, and people will be telling us what’s going on,” Harris said with a smirk. “But that’s not our focus. It’s out of our control. So, whatever happens, happens. We’re focused on Calgary.”

“It’s going to be something we’re going to be looking out for. It does determine what are standings are going to be like. But at the same time it’s something we can’t control so as long as we take care of business hopefully the chips land where we want them to,” added defensive back, Marcus Sayles.

The Bombers will face the top team in the league, the Montreal Alouettes. Whereas the Riders will face off against the struggling Calgary Stampeders who have already finished outside a playoff spot.

“It’s pro football. Those guys are looking for jobs next year and they’re going to be playing hard,” said Harris.

The team was also adamant that no matter the outcome from the Winnipeg game, they want to finish the regular season on a win heading into the playoffs.

“I think it’s something that people don’t talk about a lot at this point is momentum, and continuing that momentum,” Harris added.

"We want to be developing into the team that we want to be and there’s only time for forward steps."