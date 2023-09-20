Alleged victim concludes testimony in day two of Sask. hockey coach trial
-- Warning, the following story contains details some readers may find disturbing:
Despite allegations stemming from an incident 35 years ago, the complainant told court he is certain about what happened between him and Bernard Lynch all these years later.
Lynch, 69, is a former Saskatchewan hockey coach on trial for one count of sexual assault and one count of assault against a 17-year-old boy dating back to August 1988.
The alleged victim cannot be named under a publication ban.
On Wednesday, the complainant concluded his testimony during cross-examination at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina.
He told court that he had met and interacted with Lynch briefly throughout their time in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League as a player and a coach. However, the complainant said the two did not interact alone until Lynch invited him to Regina to help coach a hockey school hosted by the Regina Pats. Lynch was assistant coach of the Pats at the time.
Part of the teen’s accommodations included spending one night at Lynch’s apartment, where the complainant said he noticed a number of red flags.
Lynch bought beer for both of them, he offered the teen to sleep in his bed with him and suggested the two rent an adult film, according to the complainant’s testimony.
In an effort to “sober up” after consuming the beer, the complainant said he took a shower and Lynch joined him uninvited, which is when he claims he was sexually assaulted.
Lynch denies these allegations.
“Part of what this case is about, I think, is the relationship between coaches and players,” said defense lawyer Andrew Hitchcock during cross-examination.
“There is that opportunity I suppose for a coach to be an important figure in the development of young boys.”
The complainant agreed, but told court he knew Lynch’s behaviour was inappropriate.
Hitchcock closed his cross-examination by suggesting the complainant did not stay over at Lynch’s apartment that night and he did not have a beer or a shower with the accused.
“I did have a beer with Mr. Lynch. I did have a shower with Mr. Lynch and it was Mr. Lynch,” the complainant answered.
The trial is set to resume Thursday morning when the Crown prosecutor calls his final witness: the complainant’s former girlfriend at the time of the allegations.
The defense said it is likely Lynch testifies this week as well.
The trial is scheduled until the end of the week.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
BREAKING 4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
BREAKING Ontario minister resigns from cabinet amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
As Canada's rental market struggles with supply, here's what's available today
As average rent prices in Canada hit record highs, experts say it's going to take more than just interest rate hikes to cool the red-hot market, including a crucial boost in supply.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
More men died of COVID-19 and fatal overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020, driving overall increase in deaths: StatCan
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm
The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Kitten recovering after being found in a car engine at Sask. dealership
An injured kitten is in recovery after being found in an engine during an oil change at a Prince Albert automotive dealership.
-
Sask. Polytech opening campus at U of S
Saskatchewan Polytechnic is developing a new complex on the University of Saskatchewan campus, a $200 million project the province says will consolidate 11 outdated buildings.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans taking part in protests, counter-protests over LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools
Protests and counter-protests over LGBTQ2s+ rights in school are taking place in Manitoba on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba's two major political parties say they would not repeat COVID-19 lockdowns
The leaders of Manitoba's New Democratic and Progressive Conservative parties say there would be no more business or personal lockdowns if COVID-19 numbers surge again.
-
RCMP rescue injured hiker on Mantario Trail
Manitoba RCMP officers needed ATVs and a boat to rescue an injured hiker on the Mantario Trail on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgarians, for and against gender and sexual diversity education, engage in protest
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Calgary on Wednesday to protest against, or to show their support for, the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in local schools.
-
'Can't make a living': Alberta's education support workers call for raises
Education support workers from across Alberta are calling on the province to increase their wages in the wake of rising inflation and the reality that many of their colleagues don’t make enough to survive.
-
Growing number of forecasts predict US$100 oil this fall
A growing number of forecasts are calling for the return of US$100 oil before the end of the year.
Edmonton
-
LGBTQ2S+ policies in schools subject of protests and counter-protests in Edmonton, Canada
Protesters from the MillionMarch4Children gathered outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building on 142 Street and 110 Avenue Wednesday morning, to protest what they call 'gender ideology' in Canada's schools.
-
Parks Canada euthanizes injured black bear cub in Jasper National Park for humane reasons
An injured black bear cub abandoned by its mother in Jasper National Park has been euthanized for humane reasons, says Parks Canada.
-
Charlie Huddy, Doug Weight to join Edmonton Oilers hall of fame next month
A pair of former fan favourites with the Edmonton Oilers – steady blueliner Charlie Huddy and slick playmaker Doug Weight – are the newest members of the team's hall of fame.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario minister resigns from cabinet amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
-
Toronto man charged after biker intentionally struck by motorcyclist in August road rage incident, police allege
A man has been arrested and charged after police say he intentionally used his motorcycle to strike a cyclist in a Toronto bike lane during a moment of road rage last month.
-
Counter-protests of anti-LGBTQ2S+ education demonstrations reach more than 1,000 in Toronto
More than 1,000 counter-protesters descended on Queen’s Park to combat anti-LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education demonstrations, one of the many planned across the country on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Three arrests made at 'Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested for inciting hatred at the 'One Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill Wednesday and a third person was arrested for causing a disturbance.
-
Carling high-rise proposal passes planning committee despite federal concerns
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, has once again passed at the city's planning and housing committee.
-
Canada on track to meet, exceed methane emission reduction goal by 2030, Trudeau tells UN
Canada is on track to hit and even surpass targets for reducing oilpatch methane emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, as the UN sought to hold leaders to account for their climate commitments.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
-
Coyote killed after recent attacks in Mission, B.C., conservation officers say
Conservation officers have killed one coyote in Mission, but say there are likely others behaving aggressively in the area after nine biting incidents in the last week.
-
B.C. Parent Advisory Councils voice support for SOGI in face of protests
A dozen District Parent Advisory Councils from around B.C. have signed onto a public statement supporting the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in education, as marches calling for the end of such inclusion unfolded across the province Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Two Montreal Island towns file court challenge to Quebec language law reform
Two Montreal suburbs filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language reform, seeking to be exempted from several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crash lands on Montreal-area highway
Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police say 2 pedestrians dead after being hit by car in August in Montreal parking lot
Two women aged 80 and 60 have died of their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a commercial parking lot on Aug. 16, Montreal police confirmed on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Protesters arrested on Vancouver Island as groups clash over 'gender ideology' in schools
At least two people were arrested Wednesday as protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Nanaimo and Victoria to argue about the way schools teach sexuality and gender identity, and how teachers refer to transgender students.
-
B.C. teacher banned for exploiting vulnerable student for 'sexual advantage'
A former Vancouver Island gym teacher has permanently lost his teaching certificate after he started an intimate relationship with a vulnerable 15-year-old student and began dating the student shortly after graduation.
-
Missing Vancouver Island man found dead: RCMP
A 65-year-old Vancouver Island man who was reported missing to police over the weekend has been found dead.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
-
New Brunswick senator's bill would require Ottawa to pay for Chignecto Isthmus project
A New Brunswick senator has introduced a bill that would declare the narrow land link between his province and Nova Scotia a federal responsibility.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Protests, counter-protests across the north Wednesday
Protests and counter-protests about gender inclusive education are taking place in communities across northeastern Ontario, here is a look at what is happening and why.
-
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests in support of and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
-
K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency
"Our situation has gone from dire to desperate. We do not have a long runway left," past symphony chair Heather Galt says.
-
Driver caught on camera passing on Kitchener highway shoulder
A driver has had their licence suspended and car impounded after they were caught on camera speeding and passing another vehicle on a narrow highway shoulder in Kitchener.