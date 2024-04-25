'American style politics': Sask. Party's mass video text a risky way to grab support, experts say

Many Saskatchewan residents have been receiving unsolicited political text messages of the Sask. Party taking aim at the Saskatchewan NDP and their leader Carla Beck.

Media experts say texting can be an effective campaign tool, but parties run the risk of annoying some voters.

The video accuses NDP leader Carla Beck of travelling to Ottawa to plot and election strategy with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to get Liberals re-elected.

“I grew up on a farm. I know B-S when I see it,” Beck said of the video.

Last week, the three leaders attended a labour convention in Ottawa but did not share the podium together. One attendee has posted a photo on X to make the point.

“This isn’t something to be taken lightly. You know, they can do what they are going to do. This is on them, the reality in this province whether that’s in education, in health care,” Beck said.

The texts were authorized by Saskatchewan Party which stand by the messaging.

“Well, texting in Saskatchewan is nothing new. The political parties in Saskatchewan have been using texting since the 2020 election,” Sask. Party executive director Patrick Bundrock said.

Some media experts consider the video American style politics.

“This particular message itself, really it lacks any issue based matter and really just looks at defaming the other party,” educational technology professor at the University of Regina, Alec Couros said.

It’s another way of reaching voters at the risk of being annoying to some, Couros added.

“Ultimately I think it will irritate people but most of the people who are irritated probably are people that aren’t going to vote for you anyway.”

Political parties do have authority to send text messaging to voters.

The Saskatchewan Party says it maintains a do not call list for those who do not wish to receive its messages.