'American style politics': Sask. Party's mass video text a risky way to grab support, experts say
Many Saskatchewan residents have been receiving unsolicited political text messages of the Sask. Party taking aim at the Saskatchewan NDP and their leader Carla Beck.
Media experts say texting can be an effective campaign tool, but parties run the risk of annoying some voters.
The video accuses NDP leader Carla Beck of travelling to Ottawa to plot and election strategy with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to get Liberals re-elected.
“I grew up on a farm. I know B-S when I see it,” Beck said of the video.
Last week, the three leaders attended a labour convention in Ottawa but did not share the podium together. One attendee has posted a photo on X to make the point.
“This isn’t something to be taken lightly. You know, they can do what they are going to do. This is on them, the reality in this province whether that’s in education, in health care,” Beck said.
The texts were authorized by Saskatchewan Party which stand by the messaging.
“Well, texting in Saskatchewan is nothing new. The political parties in Saskatchewan have been using texting since the 2020 election,” Sask. Party executive director Patrick Bundrock said.
Some media experts consider the video American style politics.
“This particular message itself, really it lacks any issue based matter and really just looks at defaming the other party,” educational technology professor at the University of Regina, Alec Couros said.
It’s another way of reaching voters at the risk of being annoying to some, Couros added.
“Ultimately I think it will irritate people but most of the people who are irritated probably are people that aren’t going to vote for you anyway.”
Political parties do have authority to send text messaging to voters.
The Saskatchewan Party says it maintains a do not call list for those who do not wish to receive its messages.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants
Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.
BREAKING New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case.
Residents of northern Alberta First Nation told to shelter in place
Residents of John D'Or Prairie, a community on the Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, were told to take shelter Thursday morning during a police operation.
Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
Remains from a mother-daughter cold case were found nearly 24 years later, after a deathbed confession from the suspect
A West Virginia father is getting some sense of closure after authorities found the remains of his young daughter and her mother following a deathbed confession from the man believed to have fatally shot them nearly two decades ago.
Monthly earnings rise, payroll employment falls: jobs report
The number of vacant jobs in Canada increased in February, while monthly payroll employment decreased in food services, manufacturing, and retail trade, among other sectors.
First in Canada procedure performed at London, Ont. hospital
A London man has become the first person in Canada to receive a robotic assisted surgery on his spine. Dave Myeh suffered from debilitating, chronic back pain that led to sciatica in his right now and extreme pain in his lower back.
Doctors say capital gains tax changes will jeopardize their retirement. Is that true?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
Something in the water? Canadian family latest to spot elusive 'Loch Ness Monster'
For centuries, people have wondered what, if anything, might be lurking beneath the surface of Loch Ness in Scotland. When Canadian couple Parry Malm and Shannon Wiseman visited the Scottish highlands earlier this month with their two children, they didn’t expect to become part of the mystery.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman fights to find out who had her apprehended for a psych. assessment
A Saskatchewan woman who was taken for an involuntary mental health assessment is entitled to find out who had her committed, a provincial court judge has ruled.
-
'American style politics': Sask. Party's mass video text a risky way to grab support, experts say
Many Saskatchewan residents have been receiving unsolicited political text messages of the Sask. Party taking aim at the Saskatchewan NDP and their leader Carla Beck. Media experts say texting can be an effective campaign tool, but parties run the risk of annoying some voters.
-
Boeing invests $17 million in Sask. aviation program
International aircraft giant Boeing has made a multi-million dollar commitment to the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT) to help address shortages in the aviation industry.
Winnipeg
-
Jury selection begins for Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women
Jury selection is set to start today for the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women.
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
LIVE AT 11 AM Manitoba RCMP to make announcement on double homicide
The Manitoba RCMP is set to make an announcement on Thursday regarding a double homicide in the province.
-
'We are not here for tree preservation': Development company appealing latest decision with Lemay Forest
A new fight is gearing up at city hall over Lemay Forest.
Edmonton
-
Residents of northern Alberta First Nation told to shelter in place
Residents of John D'Or Prairie, a community on the Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, were told to take shelter Thursday morning during a police operation.
-
Edmonton Elks games to be broadcast in Punjabi by My Radio 580
Local multilingual radio station My Radio 580 will broadcast the Edmonton Elks' home games, the club announced Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Short-lived cooldown, warming again for the weekend
After three straight days with highs of 19 C and 20 C highs, we'll see some cooler air settle in for today and Friday.
Calgary
-
Ex-Calgary mayor Nenshi expected to be focus of first Alberta NDP leadership debate
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is expected to be the centre of attention as the first debate in the Alberta NDP leadership race is held Thursday night.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
Ten things happening around Calgary this weekend.
-
Doctors say capital gains tax changes will jeopardize their retirement. Is that true?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
Lethbridge
-
Fire risk for southern Alberta high: Natural Resources Canada
It’s not even May 1 and the fire risk for southern Alberta is already alarming.
-
Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days accepting applications to be in 2024 parade
Whoop-Up Days is still four months away, but applications to be in this year’s parade are now open.
-
Lethbridge added 28 physicians over the past year, AHS continues search for more
Lethbridge has added 28 physicians over the past year, according to a quarterly report published by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants
Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.
-
Man dead after reported push from downtown balcony: Toronto police
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was reportedly pushed to his death from a balcony downtown late Wednesday night.
-
It could take years to catch up on child vaccinations in Ontario post-pandemic
Ontario is still playing catch up on routine vaccinations that many children missed during the pandemic and public health officials are warning that it could take years to solve the problem.
Ottawa
-
He got his stolen vehicle back, but even after repairs, it won't sell
It's another headache for drivers who have a vehicle stolen, what to do if they want to sell after their stolen vehicle was damaged and then recovered.
-
Petawawa Theatre prepares to reopen May 17
Many thought they had seen the final curtain call at Troyes Cinema, located on Garrison Petawawa, when the movie theatre closed in 2022.
-
State and Main launches campaign to support Dress for Success Ottawa
State and Main is getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day through its third annual For Mom, For Women campaign this May.
Montreal
-
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
-
Ontario is increasing the speed limit to 110 km/h on some highways. Should Quebec?
Speaking to CTV News, some Montreal drivers said they were in favour of the new measure and said they'd like to see Quebec follow suit.
-
Police in Quebec arrest 40 alleged sex offenders
A major operation rallying 25 police forces across Quebec has led to the arrest of 40 alleged sex offenders considered at high risk of reoffending.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver mayors call for serial killer Robert Pickton to be denied parole
A dozen mayors from around Metro Vancouver say federal Attorney General and Justice Minister Arif Virani should deny parole for notorious B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, and reassess the parole and sentencing system for 'prolific offenders and mass murderers.'
-
Woman who killed Reena Virk calls new TV series disrespectful to victim
The B.C. woman convicted of killing Reena Virk described the TV series dramatizing the notorious 1997 murder as disrespectful to the victim and her family.
-
'We got a head fake this week': Gas prices in B.C.'s Lower Mainland take unexpected leap
The yo-yoing gas prices in B.C.'s Lower mainland continues with fuel jumping nine cents Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
-
Woman who killed Reena Virk calls new TV series disrespectful to victim
The B.C. woman convicted of killing Reena Virk described the TV series dramatizing the notorious 1997 murder as disrespectful to the victim and her family.
-
'Enjoy the run' but don’t expect major economic boost from Canucks playoffs: expert
A Canadian sports economist is encouraging Canucks fans to enjoy the team’s playoff run, but cautioning against having big expectations around economic spinoffs.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
London
-
First in Canada procedure performed at London, Ont. hospital
A London man has become the first person in Canada to receive a robotic assisted surgery on his spine. Dave Myeh suffered from debilitating, chronic back pain that led to sciatica in his right now and extreme pain in his lower back.
-
Celebrating 100 years of service and fundraising for LHSC
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Auxiliary is celebrating 100 years of service. Since 1999, the Auxiliary has made contributions, totaling over $10 million towards the hospital's critical needs.
-
Asylum claimants occupying 12% of London’s homeless shelter beds
In the midst of a homelessness crisis, an influx of asylum seekers is putting additional pressure on London, Ont.’s limited number of permanent shelter beds.
Kitchener
-
Air ambulance needed for serious crash on King Street in Kitchener
A Waterloo man needed to be taken away by air ambulance following a crash on King Street.
-
Four people displaced by fire at Waterloo home
Three dogs died in the blaze.
-
Ont. teacher says she's being forced to switch pharmacies to maintain medication coverage
A Waterloo, Ont. teacher says she’s frustrated after learning the arthritis medication she depends on is no longer covered under her benefits plan and she'll have to switch pharmacies to avoid paying out of pocket.
Northern Ontario
-
Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Highway 101 crash closes in Timmins area near Kidd Creek Met site
A serious crash involving two vehicles has closed Highway 101 in the Timmins area since 1 a.m., police say.
Atlantic
-
Moncton-area woman charged with human trafficking, three people rescued
New Brunswick RCMP says officers rescued three people from alleged human trafficking in Moncton, arresting an 18-year-old woman in the process.
-
A community in mourning: 16-year-old Halifax murder victim remembered
Community members gathered at a Bedford, N.S., mosque for Ahmad Al Marrach — a 16-year-old murder victim — for his funeral on Wednesday.
-
N.L. minister seeks Criminal Code changes he says will protect domestic abuse victims
Newfoundland and Labrador's Justice Minister has written to his federal counterpart to ask for changes to the Criminal Code relating to bail and detention in cases of intimate partner violence.
N.L.
-
Made-in-Newfoundland vodka claims top prize at worldwide competition
A Newfoundland-made vodka has been named one of the world’s best by judges at this year’s World Vodka Awards.
-
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.