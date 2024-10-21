'Anchor to the city': Navy warship named after Regina celebrates 30 years at sea
The HMCS Regina is celebrating 30 years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy.
“The Canadian Navy naming tradition is based on geography,” said Executive Officer Lt.-Cmdr. Scott Dyson. “By choosing city names for the patrol frigates it allows us to create connections with the larger cities in all of our provinces.”
The first HMCS Regina sailed during the Second World War. The Navy says it was torpedoed and sunk off Trevose Head, Cornwall while serving as an escort in the English Channel. Thirty of its crew were lost.
The current Halifax-class frigate was commissioned Sept. 30, 1994 before setting sail for the first time in spring 1995. Being deployed several times to various missions from Vietnam to the Arabian Gulf.
In 2005, she was awarded the Saskatchewan Centennial Commemorative Medal from the Lieutenant Governor as recognition for her outstanding contribution made towards the promotion of the City of Regina and the province of Saskatchewan, both in Canada and abroad.
Crew members held a birthday celebration last week while attending Fleet Week in San Francisco, Calif.
Activities included the cutting of a cake with the familiar Saskatchewan Roughriders’ logo with a traditional Navy sword.
HMCS Regina's Commanding Officer cuts the crew's Saskatchewan Roughriders emblazoned cake with a naval sabre. (Courtesy: Royal Canadian Navy)
“It’s important we recognize the people who came before us,” Lt.-Cmdr. Dyson said. “I really work hard with the crew to maintain our history and legacy.”
“It’s very special,” he added.
Hometown connections
Throughout its 30 years of service, the HMCS Regina has maintained a strong connection with its namesake.
Aboard the vessel, the main passageways are named after city streets found in the Queen City. Including Regina Avenue, Dewdney Avenue, College Avenue and more.
Road signs of well known routes around Regina remain as decorations abroad the vessel. (Courtesy: Royal Canadian Navy)
And, just as is in Regina, there is a strong presence of the RCMP.
“If you look around, you’ll see a lot of RCMP regalia,” Dyson explained. “There’s a big connection in that way.”
Even more special is the name donned on the ship’s mess.
“It’s unofficially named Bushwakker,” Dyson said.
Memorabilia from the HMCS Regina in Bushwakker Brewpub in Regina. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
That strong connection is felt in city as well.
Started by late brewery founder Bev Robertson, Bushwakker Brewpub has a tight-knit relationship with the ship and its crew.
“Anybody from Saskatchewan has a natural connection with the Navy,” said Bar Manager Grant Frew. “They say, ‘Prairie people make the best sailors.’”
The pub is the go-to spot for the crew when they are able to make the trip to Regina.
And when the ship is at sea, the beer on tap is of course, Bushwakker brewed. The connection has been solidified with the Buswakker façade logo on the door on HMCS Regina’s mess door.
HMCS Regina's junior Rank's mess door adorned with the Bushwakker logo. (Courtesy: Royal Canadian Navy)
“They’ve affectionately referred to Bushwakker Regina as ‘Bushwakker East’ and the vessel as ‘Bushwakker West,” Frew joked. “It’s really nice to see that piece of our pub being on the ship all the time, everywhere they go.”
And of course, the crew bleeds Green and White.
Dyson, who is from Montreal, even married a Saskatchewan girl, meeting her in Regina while he was Executive Officer of the HMCS Queen.
They had their wedding rehearsal dinner at Bushwakker.
“She claims I’m from Saskatchewan by adoption,” Dyson said. “It held build that sort of family and anchor to the city.”
“It’s not just Bushwakker, but all the other things on the ship as well does a lot,” he added.
The ship in Regina
With Regina being a landlocked city, the ship has never sailed anywhere close to its namesake.
But you can find a small piece of it in the city.
A model of the Second World War vessel sits in the lobby of City Hall.
“It is something we’re really proud of,” Mayor Sandra Masters told CTV News. “It is something the city can have a tie into that area of the military and we’re super glad.”
The HMCS Regina continues to participate in exercises and training on the Pacific Ocean.
Lt.-Cmdr. Dyson hoped crew could make their return to the Queen City and maybe even a Rider game in the near future.
