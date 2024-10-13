Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond

Residents travelling in Regina’s north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.

Four pumper trucks, one ladder truck, a command truck in addition to Regina police were observed on the 600 block of Angus Street just after 10 a.m. responding to a commercial building engulfed in flames.

"Upon arrival, we had flames coming out of the roof of the building," Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt with Regina Fire and Protective Services told CTV News. "Our crews managed to knock the flames down quickly."

Road closures were in effect near the scene.

Fire crews were able to enter the building and conduct a preliminary search. No one was found inside.

"Our crew did get in, searched the property quickly and didn’t find anybody, but there was some concern over the structural integrity of one of the walls," Hewitt explained, adding that fire crews weren't able to stay in the structure long due to the risk of a collapse.

The fire caused significant damage to the commercial building. However, fire crews were able to stop the spread of the flames before they reached any adjacent businesses.

A pillar of black smoke from the fire could be seen from several blocks away.

"The scene has been turned over to our fire investigation team and they are working to determine the cause right now," Hewitt added.

The investigation will include the use of heavy equipment to dismantle the potentially compromised wall and confirm that no one was harmed in the blaze.

-With files from Hallee Mandryk.