Annual Regina 'Seedy Saturday' event returns
Horticulture enthusiasts, gardeners, farmers, business owners and much more had the chance to indulge in all things seeds on Saturday.
The annual ‘Seedy Saturday’ event took place at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral church. Around 18 vendors took part in the event, 10 of which were local businesses and eight that were non-for-profit organizations.
The event gives residents the chance to buy, sell and exchange their seeds while also giving many the chance to hear from local farmers and businesses.
“People come and they run into old friends and old associates and they get seeds from places that are always not that easy to get them from. All the vendors are under one roof. Bring your kids, bring your family, learn something, it’s really important,” Laura Mentiplay, the director of the Regina Horticultural Society, said.
“At a time when food security is at stake, I think it is important that we celebrate seeds as well as the local growing. Seeds are very important to keep within our nature and within our soil,” Tayef Ahmed, the organizer of Regina Seedy Saturday, said.
‘Seedy Saturday’ runs on the first Saturday of March each year. Next year’s event is expected to run on Mar. 1, 2025.
-
-
