'Anomalies' found on the proposed site of the future Regina General Hospital parkade

Geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has discovered some “anomalies” according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The release outlined that ground penetrating radar used in surveying the site had identified “anomalies” that would require more investigation before the project moved forward.

The anomalies could be anything from old foundations to other past excavations to “historical burials.”

If the anomalies turn out to be burial sites, the SHA, as well as the Ministries of Health and Saskbuilds and Procurement, would: “coordinate with partners on next steps in the event that any human remains are discovered,” according to the release.

There are historical gaps regarding the building and occupants of what would become the Regina General Hospital.

The SHA noted that the first cottage hospital opened on the RGH grounds in 1895 and at one point there was also a Children’s Aid Home in the vicinity.

The SHA warned that the northwest portion of the visitor parking lot at RGH will be reduced over the coming weeks as surveying and archeological efforts are underway.

An update on the excavation and the findings is set to be provided by the SHA at a later date.