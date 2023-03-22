These are so cute and will bring a smile to anyone’s face. They are delicious on their own and even better with a drizzle of caramel sauce and a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.

Makes 16

2 large apples, peeled and cored

1-2 tbsp lemon juice

1 single crust pastry crust

About ¼ cup soft butter

About ½-3/4 cup brown sugar

About ½ cup sliced almonds

About ¼ cup currants or raisins

About 1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 egg beaten, for brushing

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Cut each apple into 4 wedges then cut each wedge in half lengthwise. You will have 16 wedges. Place apples in a bowl and toss with the lemon juice to prevent the apples from turning brown. Set aside.

Roll out the pastry on a floured board to a 16” wide x 12” high rectangle. Spread the pastry with the butter, then scatter over the brown sugar. Using your hands, spread the sugar evenly over the dough. Sprinkle over the almonds and currants, then the cinnamon – be generous! Press the ingredients down gently with your hands to hold them in place.

Working along the bottom cut eight 2” strips. Then using the 12” height as a guide, cut across the length of the dough at the 6” mark to create sixteen 2” x 6” long strips.

Lay an apple wedge across one of the strips and roll up. The apple will poke out either end of the strip. Lay on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Continue with the remaining apples and strips until you have 16 apple roll ups. Brush the tops with beaten egg. Bake at 400°F for 15 minutes; reduce heat to 350°F and bake another 15-17 minutes. Serve warm or room temperature.