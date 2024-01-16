As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
The walk-off Tuesday morning made good on the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation's (STF) pledge to strike for one-day to force the province expand contract talks to include a wider range of items, including class sizes and complexity.
"Hopefully it shows government that we're serious about this issue, and it gets them back to the table and having conversations and making long term commitments for our students and for our teachers around the province," STF president Samantha Becotte said from a picket line near the Saskatchewan legislature early Tuesday morning.
"It's going to be a really positive day," Becotte said.
The STF announced the strike last week, calling on the government to discuss matters such as the number of students in each classroom and how students with significant needs are supported.
The items are something the province is adamant don’t belong at the bargaining table despite an independent conciliator's report indicating it would not be inappropriate to discuss those concerns while negotiating a new contract.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the government is firm in its opinion that the issues don't belong in a contract.
"That's a line in the sand for government that that we're not going to be moving on. We again believe classroom size, complexity are best dealt with by school divisions locally led school divisions, 27 of them all around the province in a diverse range of communities, size and demographics," Cockrill said.
He referenced a pair of short-term trial projects announced last week ahead of the STF's strike notice, one creating a handful of specialized "support" classrooms and the other inviting teachers to pitch ideas to improve education.
"I understand there's been some criticism on the pilot projects that we announced last week, but I think that's starting to show the government knows that there's issues and is willing to work on them," Cockrill said.
"I think there's a really great opportunity for for teachers to have a direct voice and how we address class size complexity through that pilot fund, and I look forward to seeing some of the ideas there."
Around 10 a.m., Becotte and Canadian Teachers’ Federation president Heidi Yetman deilivered letters to the legislature addressed to Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill.
(Katy Syrota/CTV News)
The letters were from teachers and supporters across the province, outlining "critical issues," according to the union.
The STF said teachers would be at 40 demonstration sites across Saskatchewan. In Regina, the focus was on the legislative building Tuesday morning.
“We're seeing over 3,000 new students across the province and a reduction in teachers … So then we have influx of complexity and then we're seeing an influx of violence across the province and in Regina Public as well," Melissa Gerlach, Regina Public Schools Teachers' Association president said on the picket line Tuesday morning.
In Saskatoon, teachers set up shop in front of Midtown Plaza, Lawson Heights and Centre Mall and in front of the office of Sask. Party MLA Paul Merriman.
Colin Haughian was walking the picket in downtown Saskatoon.
"Just trying to find like, ways to support the kids and it's like "Why aren't we able to do more?' And it's like, well, we just like don't have the resources," Haughian said.
Bargaining between the two sides initially began in May 2023, with the STF declaring an impasse in October. Teachers have been without a contract since August.
--With files from Keenan Sorokan and Kayleen Sawatzky
Regina Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tim Reid removed as president and CEO of REAL
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
What is squirrelpox and should Canadians be concerned?
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
$70-million Lotto Max draw Tuesday night
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
Tiny shelter communities are popping up across Canada. Here's what they offer
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
This frozen corn product has been recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Important tax changes Canadians should know about in 2024
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Day after Trump win in Iowa, Trudeau says U.S. faces choice between optimism, retreat
Voters in the United States will likely face a choice in the November presidential election between optimism for the future, or nostalgia for a past that never existed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
'Panic in his voice': Inquest hears urgent 911 call made after first attacks on James Smith Cree Nation
RCMP are expected to explain how a mass stabbing unfolded on a First Nation during the second day of a coroner's inquest in Saskatchewan.
-
Connor Bedard rookie cards already going for big bucks
After lighting up the Western Hockey League for the last three years, the long-awaited release of Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks rookie card is fast approaching.
Winnipeg
-
Family of homicide victim files human rights complaint against Manitoba government, Progressive Conservatives over election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
Arrest made in Tyndall Park stabbing
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide last week in the Tyndall Park area.
-
One dead, two hospitalized following Winnipeg house fire
One person has died following an early morning fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
-
Information sessions aim to support parents of children with congenital heart disease
Congenital heart disease (CHD) affects more than 11,000 children across Alberta, but new information sessions aim to provide comfort and a better understanding for parents on how to manage symptoms.
-
2 charged after Alta. seniors targeted in grandparent scam
Two people are facing charges after multiple Alberta seniors were targeted as part of a grandparent scam.
Edmonton
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Edmonton councillors approve Sohi's 'housing and houselessness emergency' declaration
Following two days of heated meetings and passionate debate, Edmonton City Council has declared an emergency on housing and homelessness.
-
Northern Bear golf course will open this year despite fire that destroyed clubhouse
Blair McDowell thought maybe the call he got from the Strathcona County fire department in the middle of the night was a false alarm. It wasn't.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Ontario's Matty Matheson steals the show with Emmys acceptance speech and co-star kiss
Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after 'The Bear' won for best comedy series.
-
Video shows driver slamming into plows on Hwy. 407 during early morning snowfall
Police have released new video footage of a driver who crashed their vehicle on eastbound Highway 407 at Martin Grove Road late Tuesday morning after attempting to pass a row of plows.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentence
Ottawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
Clear ice vs. white ice: What it will take to get the Rideau Canal Skateway open
This week's cold weather is providing some hope that skaters will be able to hit the ice this year, after last year's disappointing season.
-
Ottawa police stopping average of 2 impaired drivers per day
Ottawa police say although the holidays are behind us and festive RIDE checks are over, officers are still stopping impaired drivers.
Vancouver
-
'Geopolitical tensions' drove increase in protests and hate crimes in Vancouver in 2023: police
The Vancouver Police Department is blaming "geopolitical tensions" for a rise in both hate crimes and protests in 2023.
-
Vancouver police offering $10K signing bonus to officers who leave other departments
The Vancouver Police Department is offering $10,000 signing bonuses to 20 officers who leave other forces and join up with the city.
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Montreal announces $1.8B plan to revitalize downtown core
The City of Montreal is promising a cleaner, more accessible downtown core with a new 10-year plan to bring life back to the area. The $1.8-billion project was presented by Mayor Valerie Plante Tuesday, with a goal to keep downtown culturally vibrant and economically attractive.
-
Quebec man who blamed wildfires on government pleads guilty to setting 14 fires
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
Vancouver Island
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. rescue group receives dozens of hummingbirds amid cold snap
Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a "dramatic increase" in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.
-
BC Ferries awards contract for 4 more hybrid-electric ships
BC Ferries has awarded a contract to build four new hybrid-electric vessels to be ready to sail by 2027.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like a bomb in their chest': N.B. woman heads to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time
A New Brunswick woman is going to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time.
-
Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
-
Black community in Nova Scotia town opposes development near recreation centre
The mayor of New Glasgow, N.S., says a decision to build a long-term care facility in the heart of the town's historic Black neighbourhood will be reviewed after members of the community raised objections.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake council to pick city's new mayor
There was very little debate around the council table in Elliot Lake Monday night as council decided it will be nominating one of its own to fill the empty mayor’s chair. The decision comes amid word the former mayor, Chris Patrie, having his legal appeal dismissed.
-
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
Kitchener
-
Fire destroys tent at downtown Guelph encampment
Guelph police say no one was hurt after a fire at an encampment in downtown Guelph.
-
Man unknowingly buys car with $28,000 lien against it
A Guelph man has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly sold another man a car that was the subject of a nearly $28,000 lien.
-
Region debates plan for hybrid shelter
The Region of Waterloo is staying the course with the plan for its hybrid shelter on Erbs Road, despite a request to create a separate plan identifying new locations to move it to.