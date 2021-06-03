REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be running an AstraZeneca only drive-thru vaccine clinic in Regina starting on Sunday.

The clinic is scheduled to be open for approximately five or six days, or until supply of the vaccine runs out.

The SHA said booked appointments for AstraZeneca are also available for June 7-8.

Earlier this week, the province announced it would be following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), allowing residents who received AstraZeneca for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to receive a second dose of Astrazeneca or mix with Pfizer or Moderna.

Laveena Tratch, the SHA’s Vaccine Section Chief for Regina, told CTV Morning Live Regina if you are calling to book a vaccine appointment, there will be options to book into an AstraZeneca specific clinic, or another offering mRNA vaccines.

“You need to know what you are receiving. So if you received Pfizer first you can’t receive AstraZeneca as your second, so it’s only if you received AstraZeneca first that you can receive the Pfizer second,” Tratch said.

If any residents have questions about which vaccine they can receive, they can call the SHA at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).

Anyone 12 years and older is currently eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. For second doses, residents 65 years and older or anyone who received their first dose before March 22 are eligible.

All residents 50 years and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District are able to book their second dose appointments over the phone.

Additional information about vaccination appointments can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.