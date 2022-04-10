Avian flu detected in Saskatchewan

The Ministry of Agriculture announced that avian flu has been detected in Saskatchewan in a release published Friday.

A snow goose near the town of Elrose, around 320 km northwest of Regina, was found to have the “highly pathogenic” H5 strain of avian influenza (HPAI) by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Ministry of Agriculture is warning Saskatchewan poultry producers to follow biosecurity protocols given the threat of the disease.

HPAI has not been detected in commercial poultry or wild birds in Saskatchewan since 2007, according to the release.

The ministry outlined various protective measures for commercial flocks. This includes keeping them away from poultry flocks and their food and water supplies, limiting visitation and making sure to consult with a veterinarian if any birds do develop sickness.

The ministry also outlined that smaller flocks were under higher risk of contracting HPAI due to an increased chance of those flocks coming in contact with wild birds. The release instructed small flock owners to confine their birds indoors as much as possible to minimize the potential for contact.

The risk of transmission of HPAI to humans is low according to the government, but nonetheless it is warning the public to not touch dead birds or other wildlife with their bare hands. Gloves, masks and eye protection should be used in the handling of dead birds.

With more and more migratory birds coming back to Saskatchewan everyday, the government asks that the public be vigilant and report any sick or dead birds to the Ministry of Environment. Potential scenarios that should be reported could include:

• Clusters of two or more dead waterfowl (e.g. ducks, geese) or other water birds.

• Dead raptors or avian scavengers (e.g. ravens, crows, gulls).

• Raptors, waterfowl or avian scavengers that appear to be sick.

• Large groups of dead birds (e.g. more than 50) of any species.