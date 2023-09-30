BC Lions extend Riders losing streak to four
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
The Riders had a similar look last week when they tried to make a lake fourth quarter comeback but fell short. The team scored two touchdowns in under two minutes to go in the game but their late successful drives were not enough once again this week.
“We didn’t score enough points to come out with a win at the end of the game, despite putting a couple of plays and drives together. That’s something we need to be doing for all four quarters of the football game,” said receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker.
“My job is to score one more point than them, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s frustrating when you’re that close. We know we can beat this team, we know we can hang with this team. We can’t keep doing this ‘too little too late’ nonsense,” said quarterback, Jake Dolegala.
“We have our moments but we haven’t been able to put together 60 minutes. We play well at times but we make mistakes at critical times and allow teams to score too easily,” said Craig Dickenson, head coach.
The Lions did not take long to get on the board with a 13-yard field goal to make it 3-0 just over three minutes into the game.
Saskatchewan was 0-3 on second down conversions in their first three possessions but a 67 yard punt from Adam Kosak resulted in a single to make it 3-1 with 5:46 to go in the first quarter.
With 2:20 left in the quarter, the Riders’ defense forced the Lions to settle for another field goal on their possession to make it a 6-1 ball game.
After one quarter the Riders had only 25 passing yards compared to the Lions 181.
BC continued to ride the field goal train as their first possession of the second quarter landed them another three points to make it 9-1 with just over 13 minutes to go.
The Riders’ offense began to make some strides in the second quarter after a 20 yard gain from Frankie Hickson then 30 yards from Shawn Bane Jr. on back to back plays.
On the same drive Sam Emilus made a massive catch for 32 yards to put the team in first and goal position. Short yardage quarterback, Antonio Pipkin, successfully made his way into the end zone for the Riders first touchdown of the game. After a successful extra point, they cut BC’s lead to one. It was now a 9-8 game with just under four minutes to go until half time.
Lions kicker, Sean Whyte, continued to be a powerhouse for his team’s scoring as he knocked back a 50 yard field goal with 2:08 to go. He was 4/4 on the night so far. BC now had a 12-8 lead over Saskatchewan.
Brett Lauther then matched Whyte’s accuracy on Saskatchewan’s side of the ball with a successful 48 yard field goal. It was back to a one point difference. But that slim margin did not last long as the Lions finally found some success on the touchdown front. Vernon Adams Jr. landed a deep pass to Keon Hatcher for a 34 yard touchdown. After the extra point the Lions now deepened their lead to make 19-11 heading into the half.
“There’s three or four plays each game that if you make them you have a chance to win and if you don’t you lose. I thought that touchdown before the half gave them momentum and took momentum away from us,” said Dickenson.
After two quarters the Riders had 167 passing yards and just 12 rushing yards. The Lions recorded 276 passing yards and 28 rushing yards.
A 71 yard touchdown from BC wide receiver Alexander Hollins opened the scoring in the second half. The extra point was good for the Lions to go up 26-11 with a little over seven minutes to go in the third quarter.
Another BC touchdown and extra point made it a 22 point ball game as the Lions now lead 33-11 in the dying seconds of the third quarter.
After three quarters the Lions had 422 passing yards compared to the Riders 183.
“He’s (Vernon Adams Jr.) a good football player. If you don’t play really well he can hurt you. I have to give him credit,” said Dickenson on BC’s quarterback’s performance.
Saskatchewan had a lot of ground to make up in the fourth quarter and the uphill battle continued for the team as Lauther missed a 32 yard field goal. It was now 33-12 with under 12 minutes remaining in the game.
The hopes of any form of a comeback were slowly diminishing for the Riders as they were on a potential scoring drive that was intercepted in the endzone by TJ Lee with 4:44 to go. The turnover marked the team’s second of the night.
Saskatchewan’s only touchdown in the second came from running back Thomas Bertran-Hudon with 1:19 to go in the game. The TD marked Bertrand-Hudon’s first in the Canadian Football League. (CFL) It was now 33-19 for the Lions.
The Riders attempted an onside kick following the scoring plat and successfully got the ball back with 1:13 to go. Saskatchewan did prove they would not go down without a fight as Kian Schaffer-Baker hauled it in for yet another touchdown, however BC challenged for offensive pass interference and after review the play had to go again. Bertrand-Hudon once again scored and with the extra point it was 33-26 with 10 seconds remaining.
The Riders were not successful on their second onside kick attempt. 33-26 final. Dolegala threw for 409 yards on the night.
Saskatchewan now falls to 6-9 on the season.The team started the season 4-3, since then have fallen to 2-6.
“No one likes losing, I hate it especially. But you can’t dwell on it and beat yourself up over it. There’s no such thing as a loss, there’s lessons from it. So we’re going to be right back into it the next game, learning from our mistakes and how we can get better,” said Schaffer-Baker.
“We have to start finding some confidence. We knew this was a good opponent, but they’re beatable. We’re going to see them here in a couple of weeks, I have a good feeling about that,” said Dolegale referring to the potential west semi-final matchup against the Lions.
Saskatchewan will face Hamilton at home next week.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country
Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Jury acquits delivery driver of main charge in shooting of YouTube prankster
A jury on Thursday found a delivery driver not guilty in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto Blue Jays' 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay Rays Saturday leaves team on brink of playoff spot
The Toronto Blue Jays remain on the brink of a playoff spot after losing 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings.
U.S. government shutdown threat eases after House passes a 45-day funding plan, sending it to Senate
The threat of a federal government shutdown was suddenly easing Saturday after the House quickly approved a 45-day funding bill to keep agencies open, once Speaker Kevin McCarthy dropped demands for steep spending cuts and relied on Democratic votes for passage.
Scientist rediscover bat that hasn't been seen in 100 years
After first being captured over a century ago, scientists have re-discovered a species of bat that hasn't been seen since 1916.
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
-
BC Lions extend Riders losing streak to four
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
-
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
Winnipeg
-
'Wear your shirt throughout the year': Winnipeg marks third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A sea of orange flowed through downtown Winnipeg Saturday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'A mixed-emotion day': Day of Reflection honours Sixties Scoop victims
As Manitobans marked the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, an event in Winnipeg's North End remembered Residential School victims and those affected by the Sixties Scoop.
-
A look back through some of Manitoba’s past election history
CTV News Winnipeg was delving through the rabbit hole of past elections, finding facts that Manitobans may have not known.
Calgary
-
Calgarians take in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
To honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, a large gathering of people showed up to Fort Calgary Saturday morning for a ceremony marking the occasion.
-
Renovators galore look for expert tips at the Calgary Fall Home Show
Thousands of Calgarians looking for home design, decor and renovation advice are spending time at the BMO Centre over the weekend.
-
U2 concert uses stunning visuals to open massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas
It looked like a typical U2 outdoor concert: Two helicopters zoomed through the starlit sky before producing spotlights over a Las Vegas desert and frontman Bono, who kneeled to ground while singing the band's 2004 hit "Vertigo."
Edmonton
-
Head of Canadian Ukrainian group defends man who fought for unit created by Nazis
The president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada is defending a Second World War veteran of a Nazi unit who was recently lauded as a hero in Canada's Parliament.
-
Man charged in September killing of Fort McMurray man
A man has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of a Fort McMurray man earlier this month.
-
Malone scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Flames 2-1
Jack Campbell and Dylan Holloway entered this NHL season with something to prove and both of them delivered on Friday.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays' 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay Rays Saturday leaves team on brink of playoff spot
The Toronto Blue Jays remain on the brink of a playoff spot after losing 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings.
-
Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Young pedestrian rushed to hospital in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A young pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Here's how much longer this summerlike weather in Ottawa is expected to last
The calendar says it's the last day of September, but the weather forecast feels much more like summer.
-
Local groups in Ottawa mark 3rd National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Orange t-shirts were a common sight in Ottawa on Saturday as thousands commemorated the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
-
Excitement for new Ottawa Senators season showcased at Fan Fest
The 2023 edition of Sens Fan Fest broke records Saturday. With sunny warm weather all day, thousands took to the Canadian Tire Centre to celebrate all things Sens.
Vancouver
-
Ontario boater fined at B.C. border after inspection finds invasive mussels
The BC Conservation Officer Service says a specially trained dog recently helped stop an Ontario boat with invasive mussels on board from entering B.C. waters.
-
Abbotsford dentist suspended for 12 months over misconduct
An Abbotsford dentist has agreed to a year-long suspension from practising and $10,000 in penalties after admitting to misconduct for the second time in the last three years.
-
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country
Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Montreal
-
Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.
-
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
-
STM special constables to carry gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence in metro
The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) is equipping special metro constables with a gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence. The irritant would be used "as a last resort in cases where safety is at stake," said an STM spokesperson in a statement Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake
A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.
-
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
-
B.C. tech holding company Tiny buys majority stake in film review platform Letterboxd
Tech holding company Tiny Ltd. says it's buying a majority stake in movie review platform Letterboxd. Victoria, B.C.-based Tiny has not shared what it will pay for the 60 per cent stake it will take in the film diary and rating website.
Atlantic
-
'Introduction to some of the harder conversations': UPEI marks a week of Truth and Reconciliation
The University of Prince Edward Island marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a ceremony Friday, which is part of a week of events leading up to Truth and Reconciliation Day and Treaty Day, organized through the university’s Mawi’omi Centre.
-
Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
P.E.I. lowers flags, gives experiential history lesson on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Truth and Reconciliation Day started in Charlottetown with a flag lowering ceremony, before going to UPEI to do a meaningful exercise.
Northern Ontario
-
Circle gathering on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Young and old gathered in a circle around a sacred fire on Saturday in Espanola in support of reconciliation.
-
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country
Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
Kitchener
-
'The hard work is yet to come': Waterloo Region marks third national day for Truth and Reconciliation
A sea of orange filled the streets of Kitchener Saturday morning as the sound of drummers and singers emanated throughout the city’s downtown core.
-
'Education is the first step': True North Reconciliation Walk comes to Waterloo
The True North Reconciliation Walk gave locals a chance to reflect and remember in a tranquil environment.
-
New mural at Laurier University showcasing Indigenous culture
A community collaboration at Wilfrid Laurier University is shining a brighter light on Indigenous culture.