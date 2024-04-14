Bell hat-trick keeps Humboldt Broncos playoff hopes alive

Bell helps keep Humboldt Broncos playoff hopes alive

Spencer Bell scored his first career playoff hat-trick to help his Humboldt Broncos edge the Melfort Mustangs to stay alive in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) playoffs on Saturday night.

The Mustangs built up a 2-1 lead after two periods thanks to goals by Logan Belton and Ryan Duguay.

The Broncos tied the game up on the power play when Bell fired home his sixth of the post-season with assists credited to Travis Bryson and Daylan Weigel. Maddox Amaral scored the eventual game winner at the 12:26 mark. Bell scored the insurance marker, into an empty net, with 59 seconds remaining.

The Broncos won game five by a score of 4-3.

The Mustangs lead the series 3-2.

Game six is scheduled for Sunday, April 14th at 7:30 p.m.