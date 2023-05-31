Berry Clafoutis

A wonderfully simple and elegant fruit tart from France that is a perfect ending to any meal. Traditionally it is dusted with icing sugar and served very simply but you can also add a dollop of whipped cream too.

Makes one 8 inch or 9 inch tart.

1 cup whole milk (3.5 per cent)

1/2 cup heavy cream (35 per cent)

3 eggs

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup blanched ground almonds

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp almond extract

2 tbsp melted butter

1/8 tsp salt

2 cups whole berries such as blueberries, raspberries, blackberries or cherries

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp melted butter to grease the tart dish

1/3 cup icing sugar, for dusting

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease an 8” or 9” tart pan or pie plate with 1 tbsp melted butter (do not use a springform pan).

In blender jar, add the whole milk, cream, eggs, 1/3 cup sugar, flour and ground almonds, vanilla and almond extracts, 2 tbsp melted butter and salt. Blend on medium-high speed for 45 seconds.

Turn off the blender and let the batter rest about five minutes. This will allow the gluten to rest and remove some of the air bubbles.

Pour 1/3 of the batter into the prepared tart pan. Bake five minutes. Remove and spread evenly with the berries; sprinkle evenly with 2 tbsp sugar. Pour over the remaining batter over the berries; bake for about 45 minutes. Tart is cooked when the centre is puffed and slightly brown.

Remove and let cool 20 minutes before cutting. Top will deflate slightly as the tart cools.

Cut into wedges and dust each wedge with some icing sugar before serving.