'Best practices to protect': Sask. Government advises public on how to avoid catching West Nile this summer

Summer in Saskatchewan brings warm temperatures, blooming flowers and enjoyment of the outdoors. With that, also comes mosquitoes and with them, the West Nile virus.

“Keep West Nile virus in mind when heading outdoors,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a release. "Simple prevention can save you from more than just itchy ankles.”

The government announced in a news release Monday that the province would be transitioning to a more targeted approach to mosquito surveillance.

"West Nile virus is now considered endemic in Saskatchewan," Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer for Saskatchewan Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said.

"While the number of Culex tarsalis mosquitoes detected in Saskatchewan has declined in recent years, taking precautions against mosquito bites is always a good idea."

The monitoring efforts will be coordinated from Regina, Saskatoon and Estevan and will be; “used in combination with environmental conditions to approximate the threat of West Nile virus provincially,” according to the government.

West Nile was first discovered in Saskatchewan in 2002, with the first human case of the virus following a year later.

Since 2007, West Nile cases in the province have drastically declined with only one human neuroinvasive disease case in 2021 and no fatalities due to the mosquito-born virus since 2018.

The government will produce weekly West Nile reports that will begin being posted in June.

The provincial government advises the public on how to limit mosquito bites by: