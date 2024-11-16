'Birth of a nation': Annual Louis Riel Vigil Walk takes place in Regina
Members from Métis Nation Saskatchewan along with residents paid tribute to the leader of the Métis people Saturday at the 15th annual Louis Riel Vigil Walk.
On Nov. 16th, 1885, Riel was hung for high treason after the Métis Resistance was defeated in May of 1885.
Riel was executed on the grounds of the RCMP barracks in Regina, 139 years ago.
“Louis Riel, he's the birth of a nation. He's the forefather of our nation. When you think about it, we hadn't been really recognized and Canada hadn't really taken notice till we were back then. We were just a group of people. Today we are a nation of people, more specifically here in Saskatchewan,” said Wendy Gervais, the Regional Representative of Métis Nation Saskatchewan Region III.
For the last 15 years, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan honour his legacy by holding the walk.
“We seem to continue to be the forgotten people and so about 15 years ago, community got together, and they said we’re going to start doing this annual walk,” Gervais said.
As part of the walk, the group visits the exact spot where Riel was hung and pay tribute.
“As we move forward over the next few years and we continue to do our vigil, we welcome everyone. Not just Métis citizens but we welcome all citizens from regional to come joins us,” Gervais added.
The walk began at 5 p.m., with the group starting at Optimist Park and walking down Dewdney Avenue and then ending at the RCMP Heritage Centre.
