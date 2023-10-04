Regina

    • 'Bittersweet': Riders' Bertrand-Hudon reflects on first CFL touchdowns

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have recorded their fourth straight loss last weekend but running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon did have something to celebrate after he recorded not just his first Canadian Football League (CFL) touchdown but his second as well.

    “Bittersweet a little bit because they happened at the end [of the game] and we were losing at that point. So bittersweet like I said but happy I broke the plane on that one,” he shared.

    It was a fourth quarter push for the Riders as they were down 33-12 with a little over a minute and half remaining. A handoff to Bertrand-Hudon, who rushed for two yards, landed the running back his first touchdown.

    Fellow running back and teammate, Jamal Morrow, shared in the excitement.

    “Oh it was great, I was jumping up and down, I was so excited for him,” he said ecstatically. “It was great for him to get in. I wish it was a better result, but you know, the first one is always exciting and as soon as I saw him, I gave him a huge hug. There should be more of that to come.”

    Bertrand-Hudon said he was happy in the moment but had to go back on special teams after to try to get the ball back.

    “I was more focused on trying to win the game than actually, I guess, being in the moment,” he shared.

    Another handoff to Bertrand-Hudon led to another two-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, where the score was 33-19.

    However, the Riders ultimately came up short and the CFL rookie said the loss overpowered his two-touchdown night.

    “Some people were pretty sad about it, I was sad. But now we just focus on the next. We can not stay in the past, we have to stay focus on the future,” Bertrand-Hudon said.

    However, head coach Craig Dickenson was still excited for Bertrand-Hudon’s performance despite the loss.

    “It was nice. I was happy for him. He’s a good player. We liked him coming out [of the draft] and he’s been even more than we expected coming out. He’s a downhill runner, he’s faster than you think, and he’s strong,” Dickenson said.

    “He’s a big part of what we’re doing and we’re thrilled to have him for another few years. We’re going to try to incorporate him more in our offense.”

    Bertrand-Hudon was selected in the fourth round, 30th overall in the 2023 draft. The Delaware State product has played in all 15 games this season where he has recorded nine carries for 66 yards and those two touchdowns.

    “It’s good, I’m adapting every week, getting better every week. I just have to keep going to make progress,” he said when asked how his first season is going.

    Bertrand-Hudon, who hails from Mont Saint-Hilaire, QC, was a Montreal Alouettes fan growing up. He said his love for the running back position came from watching Mike Pringle as a kid but also shared that his skillset is what landed him this spot.

    “I was just fast. I was one of the fast ones, so that worked well,” he joked.

    On Saturday, Bertrand-Hudon will get his first chance to play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in his CFL career, as it is the Riders first game against the 7-8 squad this year.

    “[It will be] fun actually. I’m kind of tired of playing the same teams over and over. I’m pretty happy with playing a new team,” he said.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    • Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    • Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News