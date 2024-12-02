Blockbuster WHL trade sees Warriors move captain Brayden Yager to Hurricanes

The Western Hockey League's (WHL) Moose Jaw Warriors traded captain Brayden Yager to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday.

The deal sees three players and six picks, including two first-rounders, returned to the Warriors.

“This trade brings us two players with experience and good leadership qualities,” Warriors’ General Manager Jason Ripplinger said in a media release.

Yager was named to Hockey Canada’s U20 World Junior Championship training camp roster Monday before the trade.

"We’re very excited to be able to add Brayden to our group,” said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. “He is one of the premier players in junior hockey, he’s a world junior guy and knows what it takes to win at our level. He is going to be a great addition and is going to help our team in every way."

Making the move from the Hurricanes to Moose Jaw is defenceman Colt Carter (15), goaltender Brady Smith (19) and Lloydminster, Alta. Forward Landen Ward (18).

Goaltender, Jackson Unger, was also traded to Lethbridge.

“Ward brings us more size and plays a hard physical game. Smith has played some big games in the WHL and brings depth to our goaltending position,” Ripplinger said. “In acquiring Carter, we receive a highly skilled defenceman who skates well, has a great hockey sense and will add more depth to our 2009 group.”

Ward was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 WHL Prospect Draft.

In 86 games with the Hurricanes, he has four goals, 10 points, and 159 penalty minutes. This season, he has one goal and two points in 22 games.

Smith, from Cloverdale, B.C, was selected in the sixth round by the Hurricanes in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

In 36 games in Lethbridge, he has a record of 14-11-2-1 with a 3.49 GAA (Goals Against Average) and a .885 save percentage (SV). This season, he has played in 16 games and posted a record of 8-4-1-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an 0.886 SV.

From Drayton Valley, Alta., Coltn was selected in the sixth round at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

He played last season with the St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA and had 25 goals, 30 assists, and 55 points in 34 games, which was the most by a defenceman in the AEHL U15 and was named the playoff MVP and to the AEHL U15 First All-Star Team.

This season with the St. Albert U18 Raiders, he has racked up five goals, 12 assists, and 17 points in 14 games.

“We would like to thank Brayden and Jackson for all of their contributions to our organization and our community,” said Ripplinger.

“Both were key figures to our championship team last season and the years leading up to it. We wish them both all the best in the future.”

The Warriors selected Yager with the third overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospect Drafts. In 232 games in Moose Jaw, he had 115 goals, 165 assists, and 280 points and leaves tied with Jayden Halbgewachs for fifth on the team’s all-time scoring list.

The Warriors drafted Unger in the third round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

He leaves the Warriors seventh on the organization’s all-time games played list by a goalie (126), and was tied for the third most wins with 62.

The Warriors next match-up with the Hurricanes is Tuesday Dec. 3 in Lethbridge.