Bombers beat Riders in Labour Day Classic

Footballs sits on the field before preseason CFL football action as the Saskatchewan Roughriders plays the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Footballs sits on the field before preseason CFL football action as the Saskatchewan Roughriders plays the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

  • Orientation Week at Algoma University

    Students are learning the ins and outs of campus life as international students catch a glimpse of an entirely new environment as Orientation Week gets underway at Algoma University. This is the first fall intake at Algoma since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

    Students are learning the ins and outs of campus life as international students catch a glimpse of an entirely new environment as Orientation Week gets underway at Algoma University. This is the first fall intake at Algoma since pandemic restrictions were lifted. (Mike McDonald/CTV Northern Ontario)

  • Pride returns to Timmins this week

    After being postponed earlier this year, Pride Week is back in Timmins with many in-person and virtual events, after two years of virtual only events because of the pandemic.

Kitchener