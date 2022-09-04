Bombers beat Riders in Labour Day Classic

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got a timely interception from Nick Hallett in the final minutes of Sunday’s Labour Day Classic to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-18.

With the Riders down by two points, driving down field, Fajardo sent a pass over the middle intended for Frankie Hickson. The pass deflected off of the running back’s finger tips and into the waiting arms of the Bombers defender.

The Riders got off to a great start in the contest. Quarterback Cody Fajardo completed all nine of his passes to start the game and had scored on a one-yard end zone plunge.

The Riders scored points on a pair of field goals from Brett Lauther (47, 30 yards). Collaros replied with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Collaros to Demski.

Collaros later connected with Dalton Schoen, tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions, for a late half touchdown.

The Riders scored just a single point, a rouge off the foot of Kaare Vedvik, in the second half.

A Marc Liegghio field goal from a career-long 55 yards with three minutes to go proved to be the difference.

The Riders face the Bombers in Winnipeg next week.