REGINA -- The Brandt Group of Companies announced Wednesday it will hire more than 1,000 new employees across locations in Canada and the U.S. by the end of 2021.

The Regina-based company said the new positions will grow Brandt’s workforce by 30 per cent overall, with the largest individual increases in Regina, Saskatoon and Hudson, IL locations.

According to a press release, half of the new hires will be in Saskatchewan with another 40 per cent spread out across Canada. The remaining 10 per cent will be in the U.S.

The new positions will include skilled trades, sales, finance, marketing, customer support, IT and more.

