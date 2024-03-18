'Bright future': LED wall now operational at Regina's John Hopkins Soundstage

Regina is now officially home to an LED Volume Wall, an essential tool in the expanding industry of virtual film production.

The grand unveiling took place at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage on Monday. The system was brought to Saskatchewan in partnership with local production company Karma Film and Volume Global.

“With the addition of this groundbreaking Virtual Production technology, we are uniquely positioned to create high value jobs and bring an exciting slate of film and TV projects to the province,” Karma Film Founder Anand Ramayya said in a news release.

“We see a bright future ahead of us."

The LED Volume Wall is a system of linked LED panels used to display video footage as backgrounds for film productions.

The system is a crucial part of virtual productions by combining digital cinematography, LED volumes, game engines and processing platforms.

"It is amazing to have this technology in our province,” Premier Scott Moe said in the release.

“These LED walls are not common, and this one is among the largest in Canada. With the rise in virtual production technology usage, it's exciting to think about how many doors this will open for the industry and provide many benefits to our province."

The wall will be available to other production companies to rent.

However, there will be a lineup for those wanting to utilize the tech – as the wall is booked out to the end of 2025.

Film and television productions in Saskatchewan have ramped up in the past two years with the province increasing the size of its grant program.

Since April of 2022, approximately $28 million has been issued to 46 productions.

The projects generated an estimated $128 million in economic output and over 800 jobs.