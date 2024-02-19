'Built for all ages': Regina trampoline park opens in time for Family Day

Apex Adventure Park is celebrating its opening weekend with families wanting to put a little spring in their step.

“We’re really excited to bring this home to Regina. We build indoor adventure parks all across the country, beyond through North America and the states and we’re excited to bring one home to Regina,” said Luke Shaheen, the managing partner for Apex Active Entertainment Group.

Shaheen is from Regina, so being able to bring this company to his hometown in time for Family Day was particularly special.

“I’ve got a seven, a five and a two-year-old at home, we’re really built for all ages,” he said. “Whether it’s the younger kids, the older kids, teenagers, even stags and stagettes it’s a great way to have some good clean, dry, fun.”

The park features an abundance of activities, including trampolines, bubble soccer, a ninja style obstacle course, arcade games and massage chairs for those needing a break from all the activity.

For many visitors, it was enjoyable for more than just the park itself. Like Hezekiah, who was enjoying the day off from elementary school to check out the park.

“Because it’s like time we get to like go out with the family and it’s nice to spend time with everyone,” he said. “My favourite part is the trampoline obstacle course because it’s really fun and I just really like jumping over objects and stuff.”

“We all love Saskatchewan,” Shaheen added. “But we know about those cold -30 C winters and this is a great place to come indoors, stretch out, have fun.”

Apex Adventure Park is located on 2329 8th Ave.