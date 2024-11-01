Bullet fired into front door of Regina home

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for tips after a home in the North Central neighbourhood was shot at early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of King Street around 3:15 a.m., a Regina police news release said.

When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in the front door of the house.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, they are asked to either contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.