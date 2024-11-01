REGINA
    • Bullet fired into front door of Regina home

    Officers were called to the 1000 block of King Street in Regina for a report that a house had been shot at. (Photo source: Google Maps) Officers were called to the 1000 block of King Street in Regina for a report that a house had been shot at. (Photo source: Google Maps)
    The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for tips after a home in the North Central neighbourhood was shot at early Thursday morning.

    Officers were called to the 1000 block of King Street around 3:15 a.m., a Regina police news release said.

    When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in the front door of the house.

    Police say an investigation is ongoing.

    If anyone has information, they are asked to either contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.

      

