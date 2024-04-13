REGINA
Regina

    • Bus stops along 11th Avenue to move due to ongoing construction project

    A Regina Transit bus is seen in this undated file image. A Regina Transit bus is seen in this undated file image.
    Bus stops along 11th Avenue in downtown Regina will move due to an ongoing construction project.

    Beginning on Sunday, all current bus stops on 11th Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street will move to temporary stops and will be divided between five locations. 

    Stop A, which faces westbound and is located on 12th Avenue between Lorne Street and Smith Street, will include these buses:

    • 1 Broad North
    • 4 Walsh Acres
    • 10 Normanview
    • 15 Heritage
    • 60 Arcola East Express

    Stop B, which heads northbound and is located on Lorne Street between 12th Avenue and Victoria Avenue, will include these buses:

    • 2 Argyle Park
    • 3 Sherwood Estates
    • 4 Hillsdale
    • 7 Whitmore Park
    • 8 Eastview
    • 12 Mount Royal
    • 50 Victoria East Express

    Stop C, which goes westbound and is located on Victoria Avenue between Lorne Street and Scarth Street, will include these buses:

    • 1 Dieppe/Westerra/GTH
    • 5 Uplands
    • 8 Normandy Heights
    • 9 Albert Park
    • 10 RCMP
    • 30 Rochdale Express

    Stop D, which faces eastbound on 12th Avenue between McIntyre Street and Smith Street, will include these buses:

    • 2 Wood Meadows
    • 3 University
    • 7 Glencairn
    • 9 Parkridge
    • 12 Varsity Park
    • 30 University

    Stop E, which faces northbound on Albert Street and 12th Avenue, will include the 40 Albert North Express and the 24 Airport bus stop.

    The 24 Airport location will become a permanent stop starting on May 5.

    The four year construction project is in its second year and will upgrade roads, sidewalks, lighting, and aging underground infrastructure, according to the City of Regina.

    The city said the temporary bus stops will stay in place over the construction season and riders are encouraged to check transitlive.com for updated information.

    SaskPower and SaskTel will be leading most of the construction on 11th Avenue this year, the city said. 

