Calls for ceasefire in Gaza heard during student, faculty walk out at University of Regina

Students and faculty members at the University of Regina staged a walk out Thursday – demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to the blockade of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The peaceful walk out was held in solidarity with similar groups across the globe.

A main point highlighted by the demonstrators was bringing awareness about the lack of food, water, medical supplies, and electricity in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators said they're calling for increased awareness about the humanitarian crisis that's worsened since the conflict began.

“Not only spreading awareness but pressuring leaders to take action,” said organizer Ad Hika.

They want to see people on campus be able to freely express their feelings, educate others and share information on social media transparently.

Among the protesters were students from several different nationalities.

Organizers vowed to continue to organize similar types of protests until they see action.