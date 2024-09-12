'Can be a real struggle': Veterinary shortage in Sask. particularly felt by exotic pet owners

Madison Faal has quite the collection of pets in her home, including one dog, two cats, a tortoise and pigeons.

"I've always loved animals. Really, I think I just like to take care of things, so I just collect creatures to take care of," she said.

As Saskatchewan is facing a shortage of veterinarians, owners of exotic pets are in a particularly tricky situation if their animal needs care.

"I had an accident with my tortoise last year. It wasn't an issue until it was an issue and then I called around the only one that I could find in the city, they didn't have an opening until the following week, and it was an emergency, so they suggested, just out of town," Faal said.

Dr. Tracy Fisher is a veterinarian at Regina's Albert North Veterinary Clinic, and she sees the challenge firsthand.

"It can be a real struggle. There is a shortage of veterinarians in Canada and in Saskatchewan as well. And there is a real shortage of veterinarians that are willing to see exotic pets. And that can make it really challenging to find care for those exotic pets, pets, particularly in an emergency situation. So I really empathize with people that are having trouble finding care,” she said. Dr. Tracy Fisher with the two birds who reside in the Albert North Veterinary Clinic. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) Many might be surprised to learn what constitutes as an 'exotic animal,' particularly when animals like rabbits or turtles are native to Saskatchewan.

"Really, anything that's not a dog or a cat is generally considered exotic. So we consider a lot of these things like common domestic species, you know, rabbits. We people have domesticated rabbits for literally thousands of years and they're very popular pets. But really bunnies, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, snakes, birds, anything like that is generally going to be considered an exotic pet," Dr. Fisher explained.

Faal's tortoise, Peaches, ended up receiving the proper care and making a full recovery. However, it was a lesson for the animal lover, who advises other exotic pet owners to do their research before bringing a pet home.

"I would definitely recommend if you're going to get an exotic pet to maybe look into vets first, because it's not something you really think of until you need it." Faal said.

Dr. Fisher explained that since cats and dogs are more common, they take up a significant portion of the lessons in veterinary school.

"The reason is, their physiology and their needs and, and things like that are very, very different from dogs and cats. And veterinarians don't get a lot of training on those at vet school unless they seek it out. So, unless you have a special interest in those things, you don't get a lot of training," she said.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

In addition to the stress of a sick pet, the accompanying medical bill is never a fun experience. As a long-time pet owner, Faal was well aware that it would be an expense. However, it never gets easier.

"It was a surprise, but it wasn't a surprise. I mean, they did minor surgery and medication and all that kind of stuff, so, yeah, I expected it to add up, but it was not a great bill," she said.

It is also notable that the expenses that come along with exotic pets can be significant, despite many of these animals being a fraction of the size as a dog or cat.

"That medical care is going to be the same cost, if not more, than a dog or a cat, because the X-rays cost the same, oftentimes bloodwork I have to send to an outside lab. So, it's much more expensive." Dr. Fisher said.

While there are options for pet insurance covering a portion of medical expenses for dogs and cats, exotic pet owners are not as fortunate.

"As far as I know, it is not currently available ... and I think that if you do want those sorts of things available, that you should write into the insurance companies and see if that is something they would be willing to consider providing," Dr. Fisher said.

Overall, the lack of veterinary care in Saskatchewan is something affecting many pet owners.

"If you have an emergency like I did, getting in right away might not be an option anyway. So, I think it would definitely be beneficial to have more vets in general just because, even just getting a regular vet for like, dogs and cats since Covid, is kind of tricky sometimes too," Faal said.

Both Faal and Fisher spoke to the importance of being prepared when taking in an exotic pet. They suggested lots of research into not only the care of the animal, but also the appropriate contacts in the event of an emergency.

"It's a good idea if you have an exotic pet to maybe call around the clinics. Now, when you don't have an emergency, find out who will see exotic pets ahead of time, and have a list of people you can call,” Dr. Fisher said.

“The other real thing that I encourage people to do is take what's offered ... if it sounds like a real emergency, what we may do is offer a drop off appointment, so take that. You know, I'll see your animal when I have five minutes, during my lunch break or in between appointments, but not just when it's always convenient for you.”