'Can I have some gas money?' Sask. RCMP say gold jewelry scams remain prevalent around province

RCMP say fraudsters are continuing to sell fake gold jewelry to people in Saskatchewan and are asking residents to be vigilant.

Carlyle RCMP say that on Sept. 13 a motorist approached another driver near Highway 13 and asked them for gas money before they offered a gold ring in exchange for additional money.

The on Sept. 16 Shaunavon RCMP received a similar report of a person flagging down a driver and again asking for gas money before again asking for more cash in exchange for a gold ring.

“The incidents, though still under investigation, are part of a trend of potential fraudsters approaching people in parking lots, gas stations, or other public locations and offering ‘gold jewelry’ in exchange for money. The jewelry the fraudsters provide is not genuine gold and holds little value. If you are approached by someone trying to sell gold jewelry, do not follow through with their request and call the police,” an RCMP news release said.

Police did not say how much money people gave the scammers for the rings.

According to RCMP fake gold scams often occur through certain tactics:

A scammer approaches their victim, offers to sell or trade them gold jewelry, and the victim later discovers the gold is not real.

A scammer approaches their victim and asks for money, claiming they have lost their wallet and are in an emergent situation, such as needing money to pay a hospital bill or to escape a dangerous situation. The scammer then offers the victim gold jewelry as collateral. The victim later discovers the gold is not real and receive no further contact from the scammer.

A scammer approaches their victim and asks for help, often asking the victim for directions. As a way to thank the victim, the scammer offers the victim gold jewelry. When the victim declines, the scammer takes their jewelry back along with jewelry the victim is wearing.

RCMP are asking people to report all information about fake gold scams to their local detachment or through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.