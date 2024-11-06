Canada Post suspends deliveries in Regina after first blast of winter

Canada Post has issued a "red delivery alert" for Regina due to inclement weather and freezing rain.

"A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them," the alert read.

The postal service says that delivery services will resume once conditions improve.

"The safety of our employees is our number one priority," Canada Post added.

The service added that residents can do their part to help by clearing ice from their walkways, stairs and driveways to ensure the areas are safe for mail carriers.

Canada Post’s service alerts can be viewed here.

Regina experienced a wave of sub-zero temperatures and flurries overnight. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Regina can expect cloudy conditions and a high of 0 C Wednesday, with the wind chill making it feel like -10 C.

More mild temperature are expected later in the week along with sunshine.