Canada's High Commissioner to UK plans to work together with Sask. trade officials in London

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, believes his office has developed a strong working relationship with Saskatchewan trade officials in London.

The province established an office there three years ago, now there is a plan to work together under the same roof.

“London is a very busy, competitive, almost overheated market all the time and it’s a challenge to get attention,” Goodale said.

“We do introduction, we open doors, we set up meetings, we hold events where Saskatchewan is showcased.”

Goodale, who is a former MP, addressed the Canadian Club while home on a summer break.

“Trade issues that flow back and forth all the time, getting better access for Saskatchewan beef and pork to the UK market is a challenge that is ongoing. It was under the previous UK government and it will be under the new UK government,” Goodale said.

The cooperation will soon see Saskatchewan move operations into Canada House where Goodale is headquartered.

“An office that works very closely with the Canadian High Commission and in fact as soon as the renovations are done, they’ll be moving into some of the space at Canada House,” Goodale said.

Saskatchewan will be joining Alberta and Ontario already with offices at Canada House, working to promote trade between the provinces and the United Kingdom.