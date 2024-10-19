Canadian Forces Snowbirds mark end of season with traditional show

Moose Jaw, Sask. -

On Friday, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds ended their season, marking the occasion with their traditional “Home Closer” show at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

The weather cooperated, allowing the team to show off everything the tutor jets can pull off.

During the 2024 season, the Snowbirds performed in front of millions of spectators at 24 different locations across North America.

“In my opinion, this is the most significant show, this is the milestone we’ve been working on for the whole year,” Snowbirds Team Lead Major Brent Handy said. “It signifies the safe return of all our members, and a successful season celebrating the 100th year of the Royal Canadian Air Force.”

“In all regards, it’s been a huge success. The maintainers have done an excellent job of keeping our aircraft safe and serviceable,” he added.

The team will take a few weeks of well-deserved rest. The Snowbirds will welcome two new pilots for the 2025 season, and training of the new members has already begun.