Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform final show of the year in Moose Jaw

About 1,000 people attended the Canadian Forces Snowbirds season finale performance on Friday night at the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport.

Normally, the final Snowbirds show of the year takes place at 15Wing Moose Jaw, a Canadian Forces Base. The show was moved to the airport in the hopes of allowing more people to attend.

The show was also announced through radio for those in vehicles watching.

“The community has always been behind the Snowbirds … People want to come and watch the team,” said Lt. Col., Denis Bandet, Commanding Officer of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron of the Snowbirds.

Aside from a few flyovers in recent years, the Snowbirds have not been around.

The last show the Snowbirds performed in Moose Jaw was in 2019.

Bandet said when preparations began for the show, opening it up for the community was met with widespread agreement.

The Snowbirds were through a good portion of their show when it was called off due to an influx of birds in the area.

With the season now over, the squadron will begin preparing for next year’s schedule beginning Oct. 16.