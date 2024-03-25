Careless smoking determined as cause of fatal Regina house fire

Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) have determined that the careless use of smoker’s material led to a fire that killed one person over the weekend.

RFPS revealed the cause of the fire in a news release Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a home on the 2500 block of Elliot Street at around 2 a.m. on March 24.

Firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and fire conditions and discovered a body during their search of the home.

An investigation was launched immediately after the flames were extinguished.

“The cause of the fire was due to careless use of smoker’s material,” the release read.

RFPS said it will continue to collaborate with the Saskatchewan Coroner Services to determine the victim's cause of death.

The fire service concluded by saying as the investigation is considered open, it will not comment on the matter further.