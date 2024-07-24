REGINA
Regina

    Cases of Dutch Elm disease confirmed in Regina, city reports

    Share

    Crews working with the City of Regina will be removing several trees in the Cathedral area due to an outbreak of Dutch Elm Disease (DED).

    The city revealed that seven trees will be removed from the 2200 block of Elphinstone Street after testing positive for DED during the week of July 15.

    So far this year, a total of 36 cases of DED have been confirmed. The city is expecting to identify more.

    Residents are encouraged to prevent further DED spread by reporting suspected cases to Service Regina and to avoid bringing in or storing elm wood in the city.

