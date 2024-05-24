Cathedral Village Arts Festival heads into final day

The 33rd annual Cathedral Village Arts Festival is heading into its final day but there is still plenty for residents to take in.

On Saturday, hundreds of vendors will pack Regina’s 13th Avenue all the way from Albert Street to Elphinstone Street. It’s a chance to meet some of the local businesses in the area and buy any goods from the vendors.

Besides the street fair, there are plenty of other events happening in the neighborhood, including musical performances.

Robert Truszkowski, the chair of this years’ festival, said it’s something that people look forward to and kicks off summer in some way.

"I would say one thing that is really amazing and not everyone quite internalizes it, but it's a free festival. We ask for donations when we can, we have really amazing sponsors, but it's free. I personally believe that finances shouldn't be an impediment to having access to the arts,” he said.

The festival kicked off on Monday with a parade and picnic, and throughout the week in the evenings, many events have been taking place.

Truszowski said the turnout so far has been great.

“It’s very much a neighborhood community oriented kind of event. Most of the people who work on the festival live a couple blocks from here. We take a lot of pride in showing off our neighborhood and showing off our commitment to the arts,” he said.

The festival wraps up Saturday night. Events are taking place all day in the Cathedral neighborhood.