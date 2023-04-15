Celebration of Life for late Sask. MLA will be held Saturday

A celebration of life will take place for Saskatchewan MLA Derek Meyers Saturday at noon at the Conexus Arts Centre.

Meyers, who was 45, died on March 28 after a battle with cancer.

Meyers was elected to the Saskatchewan Legislature in 2020 where he represented the constituency of Regina Walsh Acres.

Before that he was a prominent member of the Regina media where he spent close to a decade covering sports around Saskatchewan mainly with Global Regina.

In a tweet last month Premier Scott Moe said Meyers was a strong voice for his constituency.

“Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people I have ever met,” Moe said in his tweet.

The service is also expected to be live streamed.

More details to come…

-- With files from CTV News' David Prisciak.