Celebration of Scotty the T-Rex's 'un-earthing' day held at RSM

A celebration of the un-earthing of Scotty the T-Rex took place on Friday at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).

Mz. Muzik led children in a song she wrote all about Scotty, who was un-earthed in southwest Saskatchewan 33 years ago.

The life-size replica of Scotty at the RSM is their biggest draw, bringing in thousands of visitors every year.

The T-Rex Discovery Centre in the town of Eastend, Sask. tells the full story of Scott’s discovery and recovery.

“How was Scotty unearthed? How long did it take? Where were the bones found? All of that is really incredibly interesting. Saskatchewan does have a very rich fossil history, we have lots of fossils from the dinosaur age, but also after the extinction event as well,” Brie Hnetka, executive director of the RSM said.

Seventy-five per cent of Scotty’s bones were found in a riverbend near Eastend, making him one of the most complete T-Rex skeletons ever discovered on planet earth.