Change-room ban policy no longer top priority for Sask. gov't, premier says

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban policy he previously touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.

Moe says he misspoke when he said on the campaign trail before the Oct. 28 election that his first job would be to ban “biological boys” from using school changing rooms with "biological girls."

“When I was asked a question and provided a response on the change-room policy here in the province, I indicated that there was going to be the first order of business,” he said, recalling the campaign stop.

“I misspoke. It's not.”

Moe has said his first priorities as premier are to meet with the lieutenant governor, form a cabinet and set a legislative agenda.

He went on to claim that he sometimes speaks before thinking and that he needs to take a breath.

"I'm a decisive personality, and I might say some things without maybe giving them the proper thought," he explained. "When I said this would be the first order of business, it’d be one of those times."

Moe said he will instruct the ministry of education to consult with the province’s 27 school divisions following on the issues after school board elections are complete next week.

The premier says the consultations will determine what a future policy could look like.

"There's going to be a conversation that happens with the school divisions after their elections happen," he said. "That conversation is going to be focused on ensuring that every child is supported."

The change-room policy was a notable mid-campaign announcement. It was proposed policy that the Saskatchewan NDP criticized – and one that the Saskatchewan United Party claimed was from its own campaign platform.

Moe's Saskatchewan Party was re-elected for a fifth-straight majority government but with a reduced caucus.

The Saskatchewan NDP swept Regina and captured all but one seat in Saskatoon.

A single constituency, Saskatoon Westview, is still too close to call. Results are expected to be known with the final count on Nov. 9.

-With files from The Canadian Press.