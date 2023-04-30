'Charity Charger' makes appearance at 55th Majestics Car Show in Regina

For 55 years, the Majestics annual car show has displayed the most pristine and unique cars in the Queen City. The spectacle is only part of the yearly tradition, with many proceeds being raised for charity.

“Being a non-profit car club, we do give our proceeds back to the community,” Milt Raddysh, a spokesperson for Majestics Car Club, told CTV News.

One charity benefitting this year is the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan which has been provided space at the show for a car raffle.

Its ‘Charity Charger’ is a good fit, according to Nora Yeates, CEO of the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

“What’s great about this car is it gives us the opportunity to attend car shows around the province and bring awareness to the fact that there is a cancer foundation here now,” she said.

“You can keep your cancer donations local and support your family, your friends, your community, [and] people in our province who are going through cancer.”

The 1970 orange Dodge Charger was unveiled at the 61st annual Draggins Car Show in Saskatoon in early April.

The resto-mod of the hemi powered classic was appraised at $185,000 and was donated by a group of business owners.

A winner will be drawn on August 20.

According to Close Cuts for Cancer, the Mopar classic was restored with a 6.4L crate Hemi, five speed transmission with a hydraulic clutch, Willwood Brakes, a 4:10 rear end, coil over suspension among other improvements. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

“The money is staying here and the car is likely to stay here as well,” Greg Ottenbreit, founder of Brayden Ottenbreit Close Cuts for Cancer, explained.

“So I think that local flavour to it is really adding a lot of interest and adding a lot of support.”

Bernie Schmidt is in the scrap metal business. He knows a great vehicle when he sees one.

“We get around. I find lots of old cars and save them. I crush the Fords and the Chevys but I usually save the Dodges,” he said.

The Charity Charger will be on the Saskatchewan car show circuit for the summer before a lucky winner goes home with a classic vehicle of their own.