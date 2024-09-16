REGINA
Regina

    • Child luring arrest made in Regina

    Undated photo of a keyboard (Pexels) Undated photo of a keyboard (Pexels)
    Share

    Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested a 39-year-old Regina man following an investigation into child luring.

    According to ICE, an online investigation related to online luring began in August.

    On Sept. 12, the unit conducted a search warrant at a home located in Regina. Several electronic devices were examined at the scene and seized.

    As a result, 39-year-old Colin Esplen of Regina was charged with communicating with a person who the accused believes is under 18 and making sexually explicit material available to a person the accused believes is under 16.

    Esplen made his first appearance on the charges on Sept. 13 and has since been released on numerous conditions.

    His next scheduled court appearance is set for Oct. 2.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News