Child luring arrest made in Regina

Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested a 39-year-old Regina man following an investigation into child luring.

According to ICE, an online investigation related to online luring began in August.

On Sept. 12, the unit conducted a search warrant at a home located in Regina. Several electronic devices were examined at the scene and seized.

As a result, 39-year-old Colin Esplen of Regina was charged with communicating with a person who the accused believes is under 18 and making sexually explicit material available to a person the accused believes is under 16.

Esplen made his first appearance on the charges on Sept. 13 and has since been released on numerous conditions.

His next scheduled court appearance is set for Oct. 2.