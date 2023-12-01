Christmas Kettle Bell fundraiser off to a strong start in Yorkton

Yorkton, Sask. -

This holiday season, volunteers for the Salvation Army are participating in their biggest fundraiser of the year -The Christmas Kettle Bell Campaign.

There are more than 2,000 kettle locations all across Canada and four spots in the City of Yorkton where people can make donations.

Major Edith Dean of the Yorkton Salvation Army said the organization’s goal for this year is to raise $120,000 for local families in the area.

"The money that is raised here in Yorkton stays in Yorkton and it's used to provide food for families and help at this time of the year, but also throughout the year with ongoing programs and services,” said Dean.

“Our goal this year is to raise $120,000. We still have a long way to go, we’ve raised approximately $25,000. Our kettles will be out now everyday until Dec. 23.”

The local organization is in need of volunteers in the community to help for the holiday season.

“We’re still looking for volunteers to help with the kettles at the various locations,” Dean said.

“I would like to make a personal appeal to the people of Yorkton and surrounding area for the need of giving so that we can continue our work, and be able to help those families that come to the Salvation Army.”

Throughout her 48 years of being a pastor with the Salvation Army, Dean said the season of giving never ceases to amaze her.

"My favourite part about this fundraising campaign is seeing the end result,” Dean said.

“Seeing the joy that we are able to bring to families, to moms and dads and their children when they open up the gifts on Christmas, and being able to provide that special meal for them at Christmas time.”

Dean said she is fortunate to be part of a cause that brings smiles to many families and children all across Canada.

"This has certainly been a special calling up on my life and a commitment to that calling, and to the organization to the Salvation Army, to be able to do this work,” she said.

The four kettle locations where people can donate in Yorkton are located at Walmart, Real Canadian Superstore, Save-on-Foods, and Parkland Mall.