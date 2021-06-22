REGINA -- The City of Regina is celebrating the grand reopening of Maple Leaf Pool after it underwent extensive upgrades and renovations.

Construction on the $5.3 million renovation project began in March 2020. The city said the pool, which reopened to the public on June 14, is designed in a way that makes accessibility a priority.

The upgraded pool includes a zero-depth entry and braille on all signage. There are lifts and a fully-accessible change room. The city said the L-shape of the pool helps keep swimmers of different abilities separated for a safer experience.

According to the city, sustainability was also a consideration in the pool’s redesign. There are solar panels that the city said will generate enough electricity to cover half of the facility’s needs and a new water filtration system reduces water consumption by 90 per cent.

New programming will start at Maple Leaf Pool on July 4.