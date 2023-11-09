City of Regina agrees to take over tourism responsibilities from REAL

Tourism responsibilities will once again belong to the City of Regina after council approved a request from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to hand over the reins.

Council voted 9-0 in favour of taking back tourism responsibilities during its regular meeting Wednesday, with the transferring of duties expected to take place at the start of 2024.

REAL announced that it had made the request on Nov. 3 citing unanimous agreement from its board to request the transfer.

REAL also said it wants to solely focus on operations and facilities on its property.

The organization received worldwide backlash following a rebrand of the city’s tourism website to “Experience Regina” which included several slogans playing on the fact that the city’s name rhymes with vagina.

Prior to the approval, Regina’s City Manager Niki Anderson said the city was already prepared to take over tourism and the duties that come with it.

Several councillors also expressed their desire to see the city take over including Cheryl Stadnichuk.

“It gives us a chance to kind of refresh what we’re doing with Tourism Regina and ultimately we want to create campaigns and give civic pride,” she said in a news release.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters joined CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan on Thursday and said the city should own its own brand.

“It was moved 18 months ago from Economic Development Regina which is a city entity to another city entity which we thought we had more capacity there with personnel, I think with the mistakes that were made and the review of the Cuff report to which happened I think that the City of Regina should own the City of Regina brand,” Masters said.

Masters said until the official transfer in the new year there will be collaboration between the city and REAL in regards to the move.

