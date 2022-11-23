City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program

The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.

In April of 2022, the city received notice from Public Safety Canada regarding a new federal Building Safer Communities Funding (BCSF) program and will receive the nearly $3 million in four allotments over the next three years.

The council agenda said the BSCF program was rolled out to support prevention and intervention approaches, which address gang and gun violence in communities. The intent of this program aligns most notably to the council-approved Community Safety and Well-being (CSWB) Plan.

Approval of the recommendations included in this report would result in the expansion of available preventative programs within the city that represent upstream action towards addressing community safety and well-being.

If approved, a negotiated agreement will be submitted to the federal government in April 2023.

However, council may choose not to approve the administration’s recommendation to enter into the agreement with Public Safety Canada.

STUNTING, RACING AND EXTENSIVE NOISE

Council also received an update on a report on “Stunting, Racing, and Excessive Noise within City Limits,” that started in May of 2021.

City administration “continues to hear concerns from residents regarding stunting and excessive vehicle noise.”

As of Oct. 1, 2022, the province increased penalties for stunting and racing. The penalty for stunting in a motor vehicle is $580.

Regina Police Service (RPS) are responsible for enforcing moving vehicle violations within city limits.

“It’s still early into the new legislation,” said Cpl. Greg Krawetz. “[RPS] have already written one ticket under [it].”

Between July 2021 and August 2022, RPS executed over 15 targeted initiatives related to stunting, racing, and noise violations in the city. In this timeframe, a combined total of 184 tickets were issued, only two for creating or causing a loud and unnecessary noise.

“Racing is one thing, but the noise is still something that I’m hearing from many residents,” said Ward 4 city councillor Lori Bresciani.

The RPS said it is still doing specialized projects regarding noise complaints from vehicles, like the removal of mufflers or other necessary mechanical parts.

“It is officer discretion on whether or not they write a ticket,” said Cpl. Krawetz. “The noise may have been what directed an officer to the vehicle, but most will write an inspection order which compels the vehicles to have any defect fixed.”