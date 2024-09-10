City of Regina, FNUniv ink memorandum of understanding, outlining strategic collaboration

A memorandum of understanding (MOU), promising to create a prosperous region today and into the future, was signed on Monday between the City of Regina and the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv).

Years in the making, the agreement involved numerous meetings between Mayor Sandra Masters and FNUniv president Dr. Jacqueline Ottman.

The agreement is meant to enhance educational, cultural and community development initiatives that benefit both parties and the broader Regina community.

The two entities have been cooperating for many years, but the agreement formalizes a framework for strategic collaboration – in keeping with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.

“It’s really important to celebrate and formalize the relationship,” Dr. Ottman said. “We’ve been neighbours and there have been collaborations over time with the City of Regina, but there hasn’t been this formal demonstration of relationship.”

Ottman says the MOU will impact children of the future, adding that now the coming times look better than the present.

The city says specific projects from the MOU will be determined on a case-by-case basis.